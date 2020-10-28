Karnataka

Two fired for issuing false COVID-19 reports

The service of a lab technician and an ASHA worker, who were allegedly involved in issuing false COVID-negative certificate without any verification, have been terminated.

Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said that a police complaint will also be lodged against the lab technician who was working on contract basis.

Sources said that it was found that they were allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 to issue false COVID-19 negative tests without conducting any test. Sources also added that it would be investigated if more people were involved in this racket.

Both of them were working at the Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in V.V. Puram and a team of officials conducted an inquiry after which their services were terminated.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2020 2:47:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-fired-for-issuing-false-covid-19-reports/article32958865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY