Two file nomination papers for Mysuru LS seat

March 28, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Two candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency which is going to polls on April 26, on the first day of nomination filing with the publication of the gazette notification on Thursday.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Sunil T.R. and M.S. Praveen of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) are the two candidates who submitted their nomination papers to the deputy commissioner of Mysuru, K.V. Rajendra, who is the Returning Officer.

On day one of the nomination filing, two nominations had been filed, according officials.

Before filing his papers, the SUCI Communist candidate, the party members and supporters took out a march.

In a statement here, SUCI (Communist) District Secretary B Ravi said that no matter which party comes to power, the price hike, unemployment and poverty continue and therefore the sufferings of the people will continue. “We are competing to strengthen alternative politics.”

He alleged that the BJP, which says that India is the mother of democracy, is today working in favour of the capitalists. “Support our party to strengthen movements against this,” Ravi said.

SUCI (Communist) district secretary and board member Chandrasekhar Meti alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was breaking the unity of people in the name of caste and religion. Privatisation of health, commercialization of education, anti-farmer and labor policies continue to be implemented. Neither the BJP nor the Congress are in favour of common people, he charged.

SUCI (Communist) District Secretariat member M. Umadevi, district committee members Sandhya P.S., Seema G.S., V. Yashodhar, Harish, members Subhash, Chandrakala, Neethusree, party activists, and supporters were present.