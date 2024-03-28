GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two file nomination papers for Mysuru LS seat

March 28, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
SUCI (Communist) candidate Sunil T.R. filing his nomination papers for the election to the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mysuru on Thursday.

SUCI (Communist) candidate Sunil T.R. filing his nomination papers for the election to the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Two candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency which is going to polls on April 26, on the first day of nomination filing with the publication of the gazette notification on Thursday.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Sunil T.R. and M.S. Praveen of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) are the two candidates who submitted their nomination papers to the deputy commissioner of Mysuru, K.V. Rajendra, who is the Returning Officer.

On day one of the nomination filing, two nominations had been filed, according officials.

Before filing his papers, the SUCI Communist candidate, the party members and supporters took out a march.

In a statement here, SUCI (Communist) District Secretary B Ravi said that no matter which party comes to power, the price hike, unemployment and poverty continue and therefore the sufferings of the people will continue. “We are competing to strengthen alternative politics.”

He alleged that the BJP, which says that India is the mother of democracy, is today working in favour of the capitalists. “Support our party to strengthen movements against this,” Ravi said.

SUCI (Communist) district secretary and board member Chandrasekhar Meti alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was breaking the unity of people in the name of caste and religion. Privatisation of health, commercialization of education, anti-farmer and labor policies continue to be implemented. Neither the BJP nor the Congress are in favour of common people, he charged.

SUCI (Communist) District Secretariat member M. Umadevi, district committee members Sandhya P.S., Seema G.S., V. Yashodhar, Harish, members Subhash, Chandrakala, Neethusree, party activists, and supporters were present.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / regional elections / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.