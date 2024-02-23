Two events organised as part of Constitution Awareness Jatha in Dharwad find a place in India Book of Records

February 23, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As the month-long Constitution awareness programmes organised by Dharwad district administration to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, concluded in Hubballi on Friday, two of the events held as part of the awareness programmes have found a place in the India Book of Records.

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad had inaugurated the month-long Constitution Awareness Jatha in the district on Republic Day by paying floral tributes to a tableau on Constitution.

With the jatha getting concluded now, the tableau will be taken to State and national-level programmes on Constitution on February 24 and 25.

Out of the 29 days of the programmes in 31 districts of the State, Dharwad district stood first in the State for 22 days and has also secured the first place in Belagavi division in organising the jatha.

A total of 146 gram panchayats, seven local bodies and all wards of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation have taken part in the programme during which the jatha covered 1,528 kilometres and various programmes were held in which people from different walks of life, including transgenders, oppressed women, former Devadasis, and others took part.

Two records

Two of the events, Heritage Walk and Torch Rally, organised as part of the have now found a place in the India Book of Records.

While in the Heritage Walk held from KCD Circle to Buddha Rakkita School in Dharwad over 10,000 students of schools and colleges and others took part, in the Torch Rally held from Unkal to Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi attracted the participation of over 15,000 youths and people from different walks of life.

Along with Mr. Santosh Lad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar and others led these events.

Certificates

For both the records that have found a place in India Book of Records, certificates will be handed over to Mr. Santosh Lad and Ms. Divya Prabhu by adjudicator from India Book of Records Naravijay in a function to be held at Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Saturday, Additional Director of Social Welfare Allahbaksh M.S. has said.

Meanwhile, 2,30,000 copies of the Preamble of the Constitution have been distributed to students and general public in Dharwad district as part of the awareness programme.