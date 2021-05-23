Two die of black fungus; Belagavi reports white fungus cases also

“Black fungus has claimed two lives in Belagavi district. Doctors have identified seven more cases of black fungus in the district. Two cases of white fungus have also been detected. All of them are COVID-19 positive patients,’’ District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashikant Muiyal said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Two patients from Athani and Gokak died of black fungus in the last two days. They were both aged above 70. Cases of black fungus and white fungus have been reported in the last two weeks, in the second wave of COVID-19,’’ Dr. Muniyal said.

Health Department is trying to create awareness about the fungus infection. It is likely spreading from the use of impure water in humidifiers in oxygen concentrators and the use of dirty or infected masks. “We are asking people to use pure and distilled water in concentrators and to change masks every day and to use masks after washing them in hot water and drying them in the sun,” he said.