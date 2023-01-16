HamberMenu
Two die in bullock race mishaps in Shivamogga

January 16, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
In October 2022, after two people died in similar events in Shivamogga, the district administration had held meetings to ensure and step up safety measures during the races. File photo

In October 2022, after two people died in similar events in Shivamogga, the district administration had held meetings to ensure and step up safety measures during the races. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two people have died in two separate incidents of bullock race accidents in Shivamogga district in the last two days.

Lokesh, 32, a resident of Alkola village, suffered serious injuries when one of the bullocks rammed into him in the race held at Konagavalli in Shivamogga taluk on Sunday, January 15. He was admitted to McGann Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Monday. Six more people suffered injuries in the event.

In another incident, Ranganath, 24, of Anavatti in Shikaripur taluk, suffered grievous injuries during the bullock race held at Malur in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday, January 14). He too succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Two people had died in similar events in the district in October 2022. The district administration had held meetings to ensure and step up safety measures during the races. The organisers were also told to take prior permission from the Revenue Department officers before organising the events.

