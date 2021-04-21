Two die as car hits two-wheeler

Two people died on the spot and another suffered serious injuries when the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car near Ibdane on the Hassan-Belur Road in Hassan taluk on Tuesday evening. The police gave names of the deceased as Santhosh Kumar, 34, and Chandan, 30, of Bandikere in Hassan taluk.

Santhosh, Chandan and their friend Ramesh had been to a temple near Hagare. While returning, their vehicle was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction. Ramesh has suffered serious injuries in the incident. The negligence of the car driver is said to be the reason for the accident. Hassan Rural Police have registered a case.