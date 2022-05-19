Two days on, water yet to recede in Sai Layout

Fire engines have been deployed, but remain ineffective

Fire engines have been deployed, but remain ineffective

Residents of low-lying area Sai Layout in Horamavu are still reeling under the effect of Tuesday night’s rain havoc as the area is still under water after two days. Despite multiple fire engines being deployed to pump out water, it has been ineffective.

Volunteers are supplying drinking water and food packets on tractors to the residents stuck in their houses. “We have been supplying food and water to the residents since Wednesday morning and we have pooled in resources to provide relief for the next two days at least,” said Anand, a resident of Horamavu.

Vidya, a resident, speaking to media persons, said the water sump had been flooded with dirty water and there was no drinking water as the house is flooded. “Volunteers are helping us, but there is a shortage of drinking water. My daughter had to go to school even in this tough time as the school is not ready to give her leave,” she said.

Suresh Chandra, another resident, said the area used to be inundated during heavy rain, but this year was different. “Water is not receding and has stagnated on the streets and in homes. All of us have moved to upper floors and are staying in neighbour’s houses, eating food packets,” he said, ruing that the civic authorities had failed to clear the water even after two days.

The Chief Minister skipped the area during his city rounds on Thursday, drawing the ire of the residents.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Girinath said Sai Layout was a low-lying area. “We have deployed over six fire engines to pump out the water. But the question is where to pump out the water. It will take some time,” he said.