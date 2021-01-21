Two-day RSS conclave to be held in Bengaluru

It was originally scheduled in Nagpur

Bengaluru is again set to host the annual conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) highest decision-making body.

This year’s meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha of the RSS, which was originally scheduled to be held in Nagpur, will be shifted to Bengaluru in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

The meet will be held in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20, according to E.S. Pradeep, media in charge of the RSS Karnataka unit.

It will be held at the Janaseva Vidya Kendra at Channenahalli on the city’s outskirts. Bengaluru had hosted the conclave last year too.

The meet will be attended by over 500 delegates from across the country, said Mr. Pradeep. The numbers have been reduced this year.

The meet has gained importance as election to the highest executive post of the RSS, Sarkaryavah (general secretary), is also likely to take place at the two-day event, he said.

Top leaders of the RSS, including its national president Mohan Bhagwat, will participate in the event. This will be the eighth ABPS meeting to be held in Karnataka.