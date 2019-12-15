Two-day national symposium on snakebite management

A two-day national symposium organised by University of Mysore at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangotri, here will provide a platform for all researchers and doctors to participate in and deliberate on the challenges involved in the management of snakebite complications.

Scientists, doctors, herpetologists, manufacturers of anti-venom drugs, as well as policy makers will participate in the symposium to be organised jointly by the Department of Studies in Biochemistry and Department of Studies in Molecular Biology on December 16 and 17.

Snakebite is a medical emergency resulting in over 50,000 deaths and 140,000 disabilities in India annually, said K. Kemparaju and B.S. Vishwanath, both Professors in Department of Studies in Biochemistry, University of Mysore, via a joint statement. Pointing out that time was the worst enemy for snakebite victims, they said early diagnosis and treatment improves the chances of survival. “It is disheartening to note that most victims of snakebites are breadwinners of farming and labour families,” the statement said.

Since 1980

The Department of Studies in Biochemistry has been carrying out research on snake venom pharmacology since 1980 and the contributions made by the University of Mysore are significant and widely acknowledged by the scientific community both in India and abroad.

The two-day symposium is expected to discuss epidemiology of snakebite incidents in India, distribution of venomous snakes in India, challenges in snakebite treatment, drawbacks of anti-venom therapy, development of better anti-venom, diagnosis of bitten venomous snake species and alternative therapies complementing anti-venom therapy.

Two documentaries will also be screened during the symposium – Dead Man Talking and A Minute to Die.

Scientists and doctors participating in the symposium include Manjunatha Kini from the University of Singapore; Manoj Kumar Bhat, director, National Centre for Cell Science, Pune; Vijay K. Choudhary, University of Delhi; Joy K. Chakma, scientist from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR); Karthik Sunagar and his research team from Indian Institute of Science (IISc.); Dibakar Chakrabarthy and his research team from BITS Pilani, Goa; Velmurugan from Madras University; Priyanka Kadam from Snakebite Healing and Education Society, Pune; and Jaideep Menon and Joseph K., both doctors from Kochi.