Two COVID-19 positive studentswrite CET without wearing PPE

Two students with COVID-19 wrote the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Kalaburagi on the first day on Thursday. The students who appeared for the test were not provided with PPE and only the invigilator was wearing such a kit, whereas in Ballari district all six students with COVID-19 positive were provided with PPE before they were allowed to enter the examination centre.
A centre was arranged for the two students, besides the 25 centres set up in the district for the examination.
Of the total 8,749 students meant to write the Biology paper in the morning session, 7,758 wrote it. As many as 7,758 students out of the 8,851 appeared for the Mathematics exam.
In Bidar district also, two students with COVID-19 wrote the CET. As many as 8,240 students were scheduled to write the exam. As many as 7,584 students appeared for the Biology paper and 656 students remained absent. As many as 7,665 students wrote the Mathematics paper and 575 were absent.
