Two constables dismissed for accepting bribe online

March 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two police constables attached to Adugodi station, who were accused of forcing a couple to pay bribe for smoking on the footpath after threatening to foist a case a few months ago, were dismissed from service on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Aravind and Malappa Valikar, confronted the couple during patrolling while they were smoking on the footpath near a tea stall.

The duo threatened to foist a case and slap a fine of ₹50,000. The couple tried to reason with them, but the duo reportedly treated them badly.

They forced the couple to pay ₹4,000 and transferred it to the account of a tea vendor nearby. The couple later shared their ordeal on social media tagging senior police officers. Taking serious note, the city Police Commissioner ordered a probe. Following the inquiry, the duo were suspended pending inquiry. After completion of inquiry, they were found guilty and dismissed from service. The inquiry of other bribery cases involving policemen and a home guard in other cases are pending.