Two ‘CBI officers’ rob trader of cash, jewellery

A man in Sindgi town has been robbed of cash and jewellery by two unknown people who came in the guise of CBI officers.
According to reports, Shanmukh Sangam, a trader, was robbed of ₹ 1.25 lakh in cash and 30 grams of gold jewellery by these two men who showed him forged identity cards.
The reports said that these two who came on a motorcycle told him that they were CBI officers and that they would file a case against him. Mr. Sangam, fearing action, handed over to them the money and the jewellery.
Sindgi Police have registered a case. Based on CCTV footage, they are carrying out investigation.
