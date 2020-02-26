Two cases of robbery cracked in Hassan

The Hassan police have cracked a robbery case involving valuables worth over ₹6.5 lakh, reported on February 15, and arrested four persons. The accused had robbed two photographers after assaulting them near Javenahalli, near Hassan.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said on Tuesday that a team of police officers arrested the four persons on Tuesday after visiting many places, including Hyderabad, as part of the investigation.

Chalapati, the main accused, is still absconding. He got the contact number of a photo studio in Hassan through an agency and hired photographers for a pre-wedding shoot. His team took photographers Umesh and Rangaswamy in a car towards Shettihalli and robbed them of their rings, a drone camera, lenses and other equipment.

B. Chalapathi, the main accused, is a photographer and a native of Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district. The four arrested are Mallikarjun C., 29, Anand, 23, Dasharath Kumar, 24 — all from Hoskote — and Babu Kumar, 22. The police recovered a drone camera, a camera, a car and two weapons from the arrested. According to the officer, the arrested were allegedly involved in similar cases in several other police station limits as well.

Second case

Meanwhile, the Arsikere police have cracked a robbery case reported near Gandasi on December 28. Two miscreants had robbed two people, who were travelling in a canter truck owned by agricultural merchant Arun Kumar, of ₹2.9 lakh cash.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the SP said the Arsikere police had arrested six persons in the case and recovered ₹50,000 cash and two bikes worth ₹1.5 lakh. The complainant was carrying cash to purchase onion from a market in Haveri district when the robbery took place. The arrested are Rajesh, Sanjay, Shivadas, Gautham, R. Vijay and Sudeep. Rajesh, the main accused, was known to the complainants and was aware that they were travelling with cash. He hatched a conspiracy with his associates and carried out the robbery.

The police officer congratulated the police teams for their work in arresting the accused in both cases.