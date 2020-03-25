Two booked in Bengaluru for violating home quarantine rules

In separate instances on Monday and Tuesday, the city police booked a 23-year-old woman and a 70-year-old doctor for allegedly violating home quarantine and endangering the safety of others. In both cases, it was the public who alerted the police.

The elderly doctor had returned from London on March 19 and was asked to remain at home for 14 days. “He was stamped at Kempegowda International Airport. However, he went for his morning walk at Kuvempu Park on Tuesday,” said a police officer.

Other walkers saw the home quarantine seal and alerted the police, who escorted him back to his house. He was booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) of IPC.

In the second instance, the woman, who had returned from Dubai on March 22, went to a supermarket despite being stamped for home quarantine. “Someone took a video of her shopping at the outlet. She was escorted to her house by the Vijayanagar police,” said an officer. The police have instructed the family members and neighbours to monitor her movements. In addition to intensified police patrolling by city police, 50 teams of ‘home quarantine enforcement squads’ were also doing rounds and detained as many as three people. The State government has released on public domain a list of 14,910 foreign returnees who have been home quarantined in the State. The list can be downloaded from http://karunadu.karnataka .gov.in In a message, Munish Moudgil, secretary of Administrative Reforms and in charge of the COVID war room, asked officials in all departments to post the list on their websites for public to know.

Anyone violating home quarantine norms should inform the department on the helplines 104, 080-46486000, and 080-66692000. Eight people violating home quarantine were found on Tuesday and were sent to mass quarantine centres. Meanwhile, sources in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) said six persons from the neighbourhood of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence have been quarantined. One of them has been admitted in RGICD.

