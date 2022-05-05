Two booked for opening fire

The police have registered a case against two men on the charge of opening fire in the air during a Basava Jayanti procession in Korikoppa village of Belagavi district.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Eerappa Yenagi and Sidram Veerabhadrappa Pathan fired the shots from pistols, as a symbol of joy and power, when the procession was crossing their street.

Eerappa Yenagi used the pistol belonging to his brother Anand Yenagi and Sidram Pathan used the weapon licensed to his uncle Tippanna Pathan. The case has been filed under Arms Act, the police said.