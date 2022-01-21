Two arrested, truck carrying 27 buffaloes seized

The police arrested two men for illegal transportation of animals and seized a truck carrying 27 buffaloes at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district late on Wednesday night.

The truck was coming from Devarahipparagi in Vijayapura district towards Kalaburagi. The animals were reportedly being taken to a slaughterhouse.

The police have arrested Umar Ali Muzawar from Tikota taluk of Vijayapura and Abdul Razak from Kerur village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district.

A case has been registered at the Deval Ganagapur Police Station.