Karnataka

Two arrested, truck carrying 27 buffaloes seized

The police arrested two men for illegal transportation of animals and seized a truck carrying 27 buffaloes at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district late on Wednesday night.

The truck was coming from Devarahipparagi in Vijayapura district towards Kalaburagi. The animals were reportedly being taken to a slaughterhouse.

The police have arrested Umar Ali Muzawar from Tikota taluk of Vijayapura and Abdul Razak from Kerur village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district.

A case has been registered at the Deval Ganagapur Police Station.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 2:23:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-arrested-truck-carrying-27-buffaloes-seized/article38300308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY