Two arrested in murder case

The Kalaburagi Police on Thursday arrested two youths in connection with the murder of Ghouse Jamadar at Taj Nagar locality, which took place on December 31 2021.

The accused have been identified as Jagadish R. Biradar and Anilkumar Ankalgi of Bhavani Nagar in Kalaburagi city.

Based on a complaint filed by family members of Jamadar, the police, during investigation, received a video footage of Jamadar being assaulted by the accused. The accused then admitted to assaulting the victim following a verbal duel on December 31.

The police said that though the main cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, the accused have been sent to judicial custody. A motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered, they added.