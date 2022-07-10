Two arrested for robbing lorry driver in Bengaluru
Two persons, including a minor boy, have been arrested for robbing a lorry driver and cleaner in Puttenahalli recently. The arrested have been identified as Madhu and his associate, a minor boy, both residents of Puttenahalli.
A lorry was parked near Puttenahalli lake. The driver and cleaner were asleep inside. The accused went to the lorry and threatened the driver and cleaner with a knife and robbed them of ₹18,000 and fled from the scene. Yelahanka New Town Police have arrested the duo after analysing CCTV footage from surrounding areas.
