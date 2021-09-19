Liquor shops in border areas allowed to open from Tuesday

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday allowed opening of watering holes in areas of the district bordering Kerala with effect from September 21.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in his order lifting the curbs said the liquor shops in 19 villages within 5 km from the border could function between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. subject to certain conditions.

People from Kerala entering liquor shops without RTPCR negative certificate would be dealt with as per law, the DC said. Workers as well as customers in these liquor outlets should compulsorily wear face masks while shop managements should provide sanitisers, the DC said.

The administration had ordered closure of liquor shops in border areas about a month ago on the ground that tipplers from Kerala, where COVID-19 positive cases were very high, flock these shops. There were chances of further spread of the pandemic in Dakshina Kannada because of this reason, the DC had said.