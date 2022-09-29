Two arrested after police raid

:

Hassan Police conducted raids on two houses at Channarayapatna and arrested two people on charges of possessing explosives on Thursday. The arrested are Mujahid and Nayaz.

The police seized sulphur powder and crackers among other things normally used to conduct explosions in quarries. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) has sent the samples of the seized material for forensic examination.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told The Hindu the police arrested the two for possessing explosives. Further investigation into the incident would reveal their motive, he added..