Karnataka

Twin districts considered one unit for movement of people

People may travel with identity cards issued by their respective enterprises

The State government has ordered that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts be considered as one unit for the movement of people to undertake permitted activities between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Principal Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, T.K. Anil Kumar, in an order on Sunday, said that there was no need for different passes for commuting between these two districts.

However, people should carry their identity cards issued by their respective enterprises/ companies to show that they are carrying out permitted activities only, he said.

The State government has similarly considered Tumakuru district as a unit of Bengaluru, along with Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts through the same order.

For people other than those involved in undertaking permitted activities, one-time movement passes would be available through the respective district authorities.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry had on May 5 urged the government to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as one unit for the benefit of working people as well as entrepreneurs. Though Udupi was carved out of Dakshina Kannada in 1997, people in both the districts depend upon each other heavily, said chamber president Issac Vas in a letter to the Chief Secretary. Seamless movement of people was necessary to kick-start industrial and commercial activities in the two districts, he had said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:20:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/twin-districts-considered-one-unit-for-movement-of-people/article31562859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY