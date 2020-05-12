Twin districts considered one unit for movement of people

The State government has ordered that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts be considered as one unit for the movement of people to undertake permitted activities between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Principal Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, T.K. Anil Kumar, in an order on Sunday, said that there was no need for different passes for commuting between these two districts.

However, people should carry their identity cards issued by their respective enterprises/ companies to show that they are carrying out permitted activities only, he said.

The State government has similarly considered Tumakuru district as a unit of Bengaluru, along with Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts through the same order.

For people other than those involved in undertaking permitted activities, one-time movement passes would be available through the respective district authorities.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry had on May 5 urged the government to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as one unit for the benefit of working people as well as entrepreneurs. Though Udupi was carved out of Dakshina Kannada in 1997, people in both the districts depend upon each other heavily, said chamber president Issac Vas in a letter to the Chief Secretary. Seamless movement of people was necessary to kick-start industrial and commercial activities in the two districts, he had said.