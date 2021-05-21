Karnataka

TVS Motors donates ₹1 cr., 100 oxygen concentrators

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa looking at the oxygen concentrators.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Supporting the fight against COVID-19, TVS Motors donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday. The company also donated 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment worth ₹3 crore.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appreciated the company’s support to the government in the management of the pandemic.

V.R. Karunakara Reddy, vice-president, Corporate Relations, TVS Motors, and other representatives of the company were present.

The company had donated PPE kits and masks to the government last year too.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 2:57:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tvs-motors-donates-1-cr-100-oxygen-concentrators/article34613261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY