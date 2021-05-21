TVS Motors donates ₹1 cr., 100 oxygen concentrators

Supporting the fight against COVID-19, TVS Motors donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday. The company also donated 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment worth ₹3 crore.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appreciated the company’s support to the government in the management of the pandemic.

V.R. Karunakara Reddy, vice-president, Corporate Relations, TVS Motors, and other representatives of the company were present.

The company had donated PPE kits and masks to the government last year too.