Tulu Shivalli Brahmins’ meet in Udupi from Dec. 13

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said on Monday that a Tulu Shivalli Brahmins’ First World Conference would be held at Rajangana here from December 13 to 15.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, the seer said that the event would include conferences on education, entrepreneurship, and culture. There would be a seminar on ‘Tulu Shivalli Brahmins – Past, present and future,’ a women’s conference, a youth wing conference and an achievers’ conference.

Some people of the community were not speaking the Brahmin Tulu language in their homes. Like other languages, it was under the threat of getting subsumed by English. Some people had forgotten their culture and tradition. The intention of the conference was to make people aware about their language, culture and traditions. The intention of the conference was to organise the community. The conference would be conducted in the Brahmin Tulu language, the seer said.