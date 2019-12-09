Karnataka

Tulu Shivalli Brahmins’ meet in Udupi from Dec. 13

more-in

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said on Monday that a Tulu Shivalli Brahmins’ First World Conference would be held at Rajangana here from December 13 to 15.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, the seer said that the event would include conferences on education, entrepreneurship, and culture. There would be a seminar on ‘Tulu Shivalli Brahmins – Past, present and future,’ a women’s conference, a youth wing conference and an achievers’ conference.

Some people of the community were not speaking the Brahmin Tulu language in their homes. Like other languages, it was under the threat of getting subsumed by English. Some people had forgotten their culture and tradition. The intention of the conference was to make people aware about their language, culture and traditions. The intention of the conference was to organise the community. The conference would be conducted in the Brahmin Tulu language, the seer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 6:49:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tulu-shivalli-brahmins-meet-in-udupi-from-dec-13/article30253678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY