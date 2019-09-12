Tributes paid to Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur

Tributes were paid to musical maestro Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur on his 27th death anniversary programme held on the premises of the museum set up in his memory, here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, who is also the chairperson of the Mallikarjun Mansur National Memorial Trust, conducted a puja at the tomb of Mansur and offered floral tributes.

Shivananda J.C., DySP., trust member Shankar Kumbi, teachers and students of the Karnatak College Music School, family members, and admirers of Mansur and others were present on this occasion.

However, unlike previous years, this public function was observed in a simple manner and the annual music festival, which used to be held, too was cancelled.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Deepa recollected the contributions of Mansur to the field of Hindustani classical music.

Apart from carving a niche for himself, Mansur ensured that Dharwad has a most prominent place in the musical history of India.

Ms. Deepa added that the decision to hold the function in a plain manner and drop the annual music festival was taken in view of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the district last month. The district administration will resume the music festival from next year, she said.

Later, musicians Rajashekhar Mansur, Neela Kodli, Akkamahadevi Alur, Chandrika Hegde and Dilip Deshpande made a rendition at the tomb of Mansur.