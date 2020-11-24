Tributes paid to artist Solabakkanavar

Artist T.B. Solabakkanavar, who was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, not only showed how to lead a self-reliant life through fine arts but also set an example for others to follow, Sri Fakira Siddarama Swami of Fakireshwar Samsthan Mutt, Shirahatti, has said.

He was speaking at Nudi Namana, a programme organised at the Janapada Mandir of Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi in Haveri district on Monday to pay tribute to artist and chairman of Karnataka Bayalata Academy T.B. Solabakkanavar who passed away recently.

The swami said that through his art works and cement sculpture and his work to promote traditional folk form, Bayalata, Solabakkanavar brought a name to North Karnataka and had left behind sculptures that convey social message. He said that apart from leading a self-reliant life through fine arts, Solabakkanavar also showed the other artists how to live for art and also make it a source of livelihood.

Artist Kariyappa Hanchinamani, writer Sankamma Sankannavar, Somaling Ulligeri, Srishail Huddar, Suata Akki, Siddappa Biradar, artist Parimala Jain, M.S. Malawad, Fakiresh Kondayi and several others recalled their association with the late artist and also spoke on his contribution.

Basavaraj, Viresh Badiger and Sharif Makapur paid a musical tribute to the artist by singing folk songs. On Monday, several political leaders, including the former Minister Rudrappa Lamani, the former MP Manjunath Kunnur, and others paid their tributes.

On Monday night, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the family members of the artist and paid tributes to the artist. Mr. Bommai recalled his father’s association with Solabakkanavar and said that the same association had continued with him too.

Recalling the artist’s contribution to the field of art and folklore, he said that by establishing the Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi, Solabakkanavar had placed the village on the tourist map of the State permanently. He hoped that his family members would implement several projects that Solabakkanavar had envisaged. The government would extend necessary help, he added.

Director of Rock Garden Prakash Dasanur, curator Vedarani Dasanur, artist Rajaharsha Solabakkanavar and other family members were present.