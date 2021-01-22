Tribal products may get ‘Mysuru Tribals’ brand name

The products developed by tribals belonging to Mysuru district may soon get a countrywide market under the brand name of “Mysuru Tribals” with the district administration appealing to the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to promote a marketing platform.
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Friday met TRIFED Managing Director Praveer Krishna here for the purpose. The meeting discussed providing better price to the products developed by the tribals from the district by establishing a market link.
Ms. Sindhuri said products of tribals living at Pakshirajapura in Hunsur taluk require an ideal market. The tribals need training and their products require trade status. Ms Sindhuri suggested exhibition and marketing of products at least once in three months in the district.
She told the district officials to prepare an action plan for the marketing of products of tribals from Nagapura near Nagarahole and Pakshirajapura.
Speaking at the meeting, Krishna, senior IAS officer, said a technical team from TRIFED would be deputed shortly to Mysuru for preparing a technical report on the promoting and marketing of tribal products and the report would be submitted to the district administration in the next 15 days.
ZP CEO B.A. Paramesh, NRLM Project Director Sushila, TRIFED Regional Manager Ramanath, Joint Director of the Cooperation Department Lingaraju, Vijayakumar of LAMPS, and others attended the meeting.
