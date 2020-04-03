Tremors felt in Mysuru, Hassan

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the region bordering Mysuru and Hassan districts on Friday evening.

Srinivas Reddy, director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, told The Hindu that the epicentre of the mild seismic activity lay between K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district and Arkalgud in Hassan district. The tremor was recorded at 5.18 p.m. Describing the seismic activity as a “micro-tremor”, he said tremors with a magnitude of less than 3 on the Richter scale do not cause any problems. “It happens only on account of some readjustment taking place in the crust. It may not create a big displacement,” he said. He also ruled out the possibility of the tremors posing any threat to KRS reservoir. “There is no need for panic,” he said.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt by people not only in K.R. Nagar and Arkalgud and Holenarsipur, but also in Kushalnagar in adjoining Kodagu district, which has experienced floods over the past two years.

The tremors had led to people in the region rushing out of their houses and claiming that the household vessels had been knocked down because of the shaking.