Tree felling: irked NGOs to perform ‘last rites’

Social activists and environmentalists will highlight their ire against a tree-felling incident by conducting the “last rites’’ for the tree in the city.

The founder president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Bhamy V. Shenoy, said that they intend to mourn the felling of three fully grown gulmohar trees in Yadavgiri part of the city.

He said the it was a brazen act of felling in violation of the tree act and wondered if it was to facilitate vehicle parking for an establishment in the vicinity or to facilitate a clearer view of its building.

Mr. Shenoy said when the Forest Department was contacted and asked to initiate action, the person at the other end was annoyed and said the onus was on the complainant to identify the perpetuator of the act. “Though we had sent photos of the felled trees and its location, the Forest Department personnel insisted that we give a written complaint and would not take suo motu action’’, he said.

This is not the first time that the Forest Department has been derelict in its duty. In February this year a 40-year-old tree was felled and many NGOs and activists had protested, he added.

Two MGP members met the Deputy Conservator of Forest Kamala Karikalan and she has promised to prosecute the guilty and levy fine, said Mr. Shenoy who pointed out that Ms. Karikalan has also planted four flowering trees at the spot.

But in a bid to ensure that the Forest Department will follow up and act when the citizens complain about illegal tree felling, the NGOs will build up pressure and conduct the “final rites” of the felled trees on December 26 at 10.30 a.m., said Mr.Shenoy. For details and to participate call 8861096205 or 9845110202.