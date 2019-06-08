Transport Minister Thammanna vents ire on supporters on Nikhil’s poll debacle

Frustrated over the voters impressively supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Mandya segment, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna has expressed his severe anguish on the electorates.

The veteran Janata Dal (Secular) leader, who is also Shivamogga district in-charge, laid foundation stones to various development works at Deshahalli, Maddur taluk, on Friday.

While interacting with his local supporters, Mr. Thammanna said the leaders had failed to garner support for Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswmay’s son Nikhil K. in the elections.

“Do you remember that I am here for developing the [Maddur Assembly] constituency? ‘Jodeththu’ [a pair of bulls] are coming. Henceforth, go and approach them for your works,” he said.

According to his supporters, the minister was visibly disturbed and fuming when he raised the issue of Ms. Sumalatha’s victory while interacting with the supporters.

Film actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Yash are referred as ‘Jodeththu’ as they extensively electioneered for Ms. Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh, during the election. She managed to secure massive lead against Mr. Nikhil following their tireless campaign. She was also backed by the BJP, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), and factions of JD(S) and Congress in the elections.

Lead for Sumalatha in Maddur

Maddur Assembly constituency is one among the eight constituencies in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment. Mr. Thammanna is the legislature for Maddur Assembly segment. While Ms. Sumalatha has secured 90,331 votes in Maddur Assembly segment, Mr. Nikhil had got only 71,364 votes.