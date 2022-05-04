The State Government on Wednesday transferred two IPS officers and gave posting to an IPS Officer who was awaiting posting.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, P. Ravindranath has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Director-General of Police, Training, Bengaluru. Harishekaran P. has been transferred and posted as Additional Director-General of Police and Additional Director-General, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services. Arun Chakravarthy has been appointed as Additional Director-General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru, in the upgraded post.