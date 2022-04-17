Train to Chennai via Tirupati flagged off

The biweekly special train between Shivamogga and with Chennai via Renigunta (Tirupati) was flagged off on Sunday evening.

The special express trains (no. 06223 and 06224) are being run on this route initially for 22 trips to assess the patronage. The train (06223) leaves Shivamogga every Sunday and Tuesday (till June 28). The train (06224) will leave Chennai every Monday and Wednesday (till June 29).

The train was flagged off by Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, and others. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavendra lauded the efforts of South Western Railway administration for fulfilling the demand of local people for introducing rail connectivity to Tirupati and Chennai.

A. Devasahayam, Additional DRM of Mysuru Division, legislators Rudre Gowda and Ayanur Manjunath, and others were present. The South Western Railway administration has urged the people of the region to utilise the opportunity provided by the Railways so that continuance of the services could be regularised after the trial period.