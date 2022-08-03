Train services affected due to floods in Mandya

Train services on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section were affected as incessant rain in Mandya resulted in water overflowing above the danger mark at a bridge between Maddur and Hanakere stations, according to a release.

As a result, MEMU trains running in both the directions between Mysuru and Bengaluru were cancelled on Wednesday.

It also affected the service of train no. 07328 from Chamarajanagar to Mysuru which was cancelled for want of rake. The other trains which were affected include express service from Mysuru to SMV Baiyyappanahalli and the corresponding train from Baiyyappanahalli to Mysuru, both of which were cancelled., the release added.

Train no. 07346 Tumkuru to Chamarajanagar passenger service was partially cancelled from Ramanagaram to Chamarajanagar while train no. 16227 Mysuru-Talguppa Express was diverted to run via Krishnarajanagar, Hassan, and Arsikere.