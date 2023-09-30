Traffic snarls in multiple places in Bengaluru  

September 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Traffic woes continued in Bengaluru on Saturday as bumper-to-bumper traffic and minor congestion were reported on various major roads, including J. C. Road, Ballari Road, Palace Road, and Old Madras Road. Although most roads were relatively empty in the morning, the volume of vehicles increased by afternoon, and traffic snarls continued well into the evening.

“For some reason, access to Kumara Krupa Road from Ballari Road was blocked by the traffic police and the buses going towards Shivananda Circle changed their routes and went all the way to Majestic via Vidhana Soudha. The traffic near Kumara Krupa road was worse than usual,” said Priyanka K., a regular commuter.

Similarly, many commuters reported about getting stuck near Esteem Mall and Hebbal flyover for over 30 minutes in the afternoon. “While such traffic is common during peak hours, it was unexpected in the afternoon. It took me around 45 minutes to go from Jakkur to the CBI office,” said Ravish T., a resident of Yelahanka.

Even in South Bengaluru, traffic snarls were found in parts of Basavanagudi and K.R. Market. “The commute from Basavanagudi takes me just 15 to 20 minutes even in peak hours. But on Saturday evening, it took me 90 minutes and I had to change my regular route and go via K.R. Market and Majestic to avoid traffic on J.C. Road,” said Malini M., resident of Basavanagudi.

However, M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru said that it was usual Saturday traffic.