Traffic signal lights to be upgraded with emergency vehicle sensors for ambulances

January 16, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

To make way for ambulances, as many as 163 traffic signal lights across the city will soon be upgraded with emergency vehicle sensors.

This, according to M.A Saleem, Special commissioner of Police (Traffic), is a step towards saving lives during the golden hour. “This is part of the ‘B track’ project where the department has got an approval and has roped in Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL) to procure the required equipment to upgrade the signal lights. The project is expected to be completed within four months and all ambulances operating in the city have been installed with equipment to respond to the signal lights to turn it green,” he explained.

This, he said, is going to expediate the movement of ambulances ferrying patients in the golden hour as the Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) is designed to give emergency response vehicles the green light. When the ambulance is close to a traffic signal, the device begins its work and allows it to pass through. Once the vehicle passes, the signal automatically turns red and continues to work as usual.

So far, the traffic police are managing the show manually and to help this expediate the situation, dedicated staff members of 108 have been provided a cabin at the traffic management centre to coordinate with the staff to help ambulances pass through signals with minimum time period, Mr. Saleem said.

The project was proposed in 2015 and went through a series of tests before it was shelved for unknown reasons.

Many have welcomed the move stating that it was need of the hour considering the present traffic scenario. K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), said it is a much needed initiative. “It is going to help us save many lives within the golden hour,” he added.