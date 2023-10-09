Traffic, garbage and property tax key priorities of Brand Bengaluru, says D.K. Shivakumar

October 09, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Easing traffic congestion, boosting property tax collection base and improving Solid Waste Management (SWM) in the city are the key priorities of the State government and Brand Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday.

Speaking at the Brand Bengaluru Summit in the city, which was a culmination of a long campaign that received 70,000 suggestions from citizens and experts, Mr. Shivakumar said the government and other stakeholders have been working in tandem to find solutions to the city’s problems with an aim to invigorate the image of Bengaluru on a global scale.

On the traffic front, Mr. Shivakumar said building elevated corridors, tunnel roads and improving the metro network were the only solutions to the city traffic woes. He said, “In about 45 days, a tender will be called in connection to award a contract to the agency to conduct a study to build tunnel roads. For tunnel roads, we need openings and exits and for that we need land. Whether we can use land in the golf course or other open spaces, what are the legalities for the land use and other issues are being discussed.” Mr. Shivakumar opined that although traffic snarls are common in other metro cities, Bengaluru’ problem was highlighted as the city already has a global reputation.

SWM potentials to be tapped

Mr. Shivakumar said after touring Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities which have best SWM practices, he found that Bengaluru is lagging behind in tapping into its potential. The waste here is just being dumped in landfills. Waste can be converted into energy. He also said the public has been opposing setting up landfills near their areas. “I will be soon holding a meeting with the Revenue Department and Forest Department on finding fresh land for landfills on the outskirts of the city,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Shivakumar said he was also planning to introduce a SWM user fee. The collection of the fee will help Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to fetch revenue to help improve the system. He said the cities which he has visited are collecting user fees from the citizens.

Local committees to maintain parks

The government is also planning to set up ward-level apolitical committees across the city to maintain parks and playgrounds. Mr. Shivakumar said as these areas are used by people, especially the walkers, he is considering forming new committees to maintain these open spaces. These committees will not have any members affiliated to political parties. These committees will also be empowered to bring in Corporate Social Responsibility Funds to carry out development activities.

Mr. Shivakumar said he has directed workers to fill the potholes immediately after receiving complaints from citizens. The Police Department will also be included in the pothole redressal system said Mr. Shivakumar.