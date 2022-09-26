Traffic disrupted on Goa road

Traffic was disrupted on Belagavi-Goa Road on Monday after police and RTO stopped some trucks from entering Goa.

The officials were implementing a standing order of the Goa state administration that bans multi-axle heavy vehicles on the road via Chorla Ghat.

A long line of trucks was seen stranded on the road for over two hours and the drivers began arguing with the officers at the border check-post. The officers replied that the ban orders were issued due to frequent accidents and traffic blockades due to movement of heavy vehicles on the ghat road.

The trucks were allowed to enter Goa after some time, with a warning that they should avoid this road in future.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said that the road was cleared for traffic and there was no problem for goods trucks to move into Goa. Office-bearers of the lorry owners association have confirmed that there is movement of trucks into Goa now.