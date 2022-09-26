Traditions of a bygone era come alive in the Mysuru palace 

The Dasara celebrations of the Wadiyars included the procession of royal elephant and royal horses

In continuation of a hoary tradition inherited from the rulers of the Vijayanagar, the Dasara celebrations of the Wadiyars began at the Mysuru palace on Monday.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar led the celebrations with a series of religious rites and rituals supervised by priests well-versed with the palace traditions.

Religious rituals constituted the kernel of the Navaratri celebrations of the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the Wadiyars to which other elements like holding court or durbar, ascending the throne, added glitz. The same ceremonials unfolded at the palace in a throwback to a bygone era and included the procession of the royal elephant and the royal horses.

‘’Mysuru Dasara – The State Festival’’ published by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage describes the rituals and the elaborate preparations that preceded it including the assembly of the golden throne.

The publication describes the rituals that used to be performed by the kings in the 19 th century. Citing from various sources the authors of the book R. Gopal and La.Na. Swamy say that the day used to commence with prayers offered to Goddess Chamundeshwari in the palace after which the king used to visit various temples and present gifts to the representatives of the pontiffs of Sringeri Mutt and Parakala Mutt apart from Chamundeshwari temple.

There is also a description of the maharaja worshipping the throne and circumambulating (pradakshina) it thrice and offering flowers before ascending it. At this time the paraphernalia associated with the maharaja would cheer loudly and hail the king while the palace musicians would play the song ‘’Kayo Sri Gowri’’ which was reckoned to be the anthem of the Wadiyars.

The “pattada aane” or the royal elephant, pattada kudure or the royal horse accompanied by courtiers attired in traditional dress would go in a procession from the palace to the Kodi Someshwara temple, according to the publication.

Held within the confines of the palace and far from the media spotlight, the Navaratri as celebrated by the Wadiyars offers a glimpse of the cultural practices that originated during the period of the Vijayanagar rulers.

The ceremonials followed by Yaduveer including the ascending of the throne and holding khas durbar is a continuation of a tradition that is at least 400 years old and documented in the Mysore Gazetteer and described in the State Archaeology Department publications.