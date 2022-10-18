Traders can apply and renew trade licences online

The Mysuru City Corporation has launched a facility for traders to apply and renew trade licences online. Acting on the complaints from traders and merchants with regard to the problems faced by them in renewing and applying for trade licence, the MCC launched the online facility as part of its digital initiative. Mayor Shivakumar handed over the trade licence obtained online, in a symbolic manner to two traders, after a meeting with traders and merchants associations at the MCC here on Monday. The dependency on middlemen will go with the launch of online registration for the trade licence. This is a transparent system where the traders can obtain the licence without any hurdles, he added.