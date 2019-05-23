Trade sector wants strong policies, jobs from NDA-2

The business community seems overwhelmed to see the second coming of the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation. The trade and industry, however, expect strong policy initiatives and more jobs and farmer security from the government this time.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon Limited, said Mr. Modi has continued with his winning streak in 2019, leading the NDA to another sweeping victory. In its first five-year term, the NDA developed an economic agenda that sought structural policy changes and economic reforms as he quickly diagnosed the key impediments throttling the nation’s economic engine.

“I would like to convey that NDA 1.0 succeeded in formulating a five-year strategic plan. Now, NDA 2.0 must focus on the implementation of this plan in order to unlock opportunities for inclusive economic growth. Over the next five years NDA 2.0 must introduce policies that are bold, innovative and transformational to translate the economic potential into prosperity for all,” she said.

Mega missions

According to Vikram Kirloskar, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry, over the last five years, the Prime Minister has brought in innovative mega missions that have changed the lives of hundreds of millions of citizens, driving a new template for development. With the mandate for another five years under his visionary and strong leadership, the transformation of India is on the fast track.

Harish Bijoor, brand guru and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, said: “This kind of a strong mandate for the BJP gives us a strong government. And this means that we can expect strong policy initiatives.”

Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CEO, Infosys said, in a democracy, people's mandate decides. “Business looks for stability and reforms. Economic growth is needed for job creation and I belive the new government will focus on this.”