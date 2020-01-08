Tractor-driven equipment helpsenhance farm yield by up to 25%

Moisture restoration in soil is vital for better yield for farmers in India, which has over 70 % dry-land area cultivation.

To ensure that moisture remains in soil for a longer period by letting more amount of rainwater percolate, preparation of compartmental bunds is essential.

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has invented a simple tractor-driven compartmental bund preparing equipment that can help easily create smaller bunds in about two acres of land in just about an hour.

“Since most of our land is dependent on rain, farmers have to make sure that they store more amount of rainwater in their farms during rainy season. Preparing compartment bunds helps in collecting more water in farms. This helps retain the moisture for a longer period. The machine which we have developed helps in meeting this objective in a limited time,” says Umar Farooq Momin, Assistant Professor of the University of Agricultural Sciences.

Mr. Momin, who is heading a team, is here to demonstrate the working of the machine at the ongoing Krishi Mela being organised by College of Agricultural Sciences.

He said that the machine creates 4 x 3 size bunds in farms to store rainwater.

Stating that water storing is important for the rabi season, he said that bunds should be prepared during July and August before taking up sowing.

Stating that they have conducted successful trails of the machine in over 100 acres of land in Vijayapura in the past, Mr. Momin said that bunds helped in increase of yield by 20 % to 25 %.

“After such success, several farmers are placing orders for the machine which is priced at around ₹ 40,000. We want more farmers from North Karnataka to use this as it is a rain-dependent area. For better output and higher yield, they should opt for compartmental bunds,” Mr. Momin said.