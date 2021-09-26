Tourists begin arriving by private jets at Mangaluru coast

The increase in the arrival of tourists is a good sign for the tourism sector, says CEO of Panambur Beach Development Project.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, several tourists from Pune landed in Mangaluru by a private jet on Sunday while tour operators claim the development was encouraging.

As many as 13 tourists arrived Mangaluru International Airport by a private jet at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday and were welcomed by officials of the tourism department. Yatish Baikampady, former CEO of Panambur Beach Development Project, said the trend of tourists arriving by private jets was increasing and it was a good sign for the sector.

At a time when the whole country is recovering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, such developments offer considerable boost to the tourism sector that was one of the worst affected during the global pandemic, he said. Increased visits of tourists would also benefit the hospitality and transport sectors that too were severely affected during the pandemic, Mr. Baikampady said.

The group of 13 tourists from Pune was expected to visit the Thousand Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples at Bappanadu, Mulki and Kateel, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Sri Kukke Subrahmanya, before proceeding towards Kodagu district, Mr. Baikampady said.