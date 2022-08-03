Torrential rain throws life out of gear in Yadgir

Rainwater enters low-lying areas and also, agriculture fields; power supply hit

Torrential rainfall in the last 24 hours has thrown life out of gear in Yadgir district.

Rainwater entered low-lying areas and also into agriculture fields. There was disruption in power supply in urban and rural areas for hours on end. Agriculture activities, including removing weeds, were suspended due to rain.

Most of the streams are full. However, there was no report of road connectivity being affected.

Meanwhile, officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited released 23,000 cusecs of water from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur into the Krishna as inflow at the reservoir was 20,000 cusecs. The water level stands at 491.89 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

According to sources, the district has received 25.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The following is the rainfall figures: Shahapur 36.7 mm, Gogi 39.7 mm, Hayyal (B) 35.3 mm, Kakkera 34.2mm, Shorapur 27.4 mm, Balichakra 18.8 mm, Saidapur 16.7 mm, Hattikuni 16.5 mm, Gurmitkal 15.5 mm and Yadgir 10.9 mm.

There were no reports of casualties among livestock due to rain-related incidents.