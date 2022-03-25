Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments from Karnataka on March 25, 2022

Teaching staffs, and students protest at Bangalore university Jnana Bharathi Campus demanding appointment of new vice chancellor and lack of exam preparations, effecting administration, in Bengaluru on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

Bengaluru Police have arrested a second individual in the case of issuing death threats to three Karnataka High Court judges including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi over the recent hijab verdict they issued.

Budget session of Karnataka Legislature continues today, followed by Cabinet meeting in the evening.

A stall will be launched by South Western Railway under the ‘ One Station One Product’ scheme announced in Union Budget 2022-23. A stall with Channapatna Toys will be opened in the concourse area of KSR Bengaluru. Concourse of KSR Bengaluru Station today.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will give participate in Asia Education summit organised by Yuvabala Jagruthi Parishad and give away awards.

The valedictory of the All India Universities Vice Chancellors conference will be held today. The conference will submit the report on key issues discussed pertaining to higher education and pass resolutions on taking it forward.

The State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shivanna to interact with poura karmika wirkers and leaders in Hanur in Chamarajanagar and taken up pressing issues related to their work.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate Mangalore Physiocon 2022, a two-day International Physiotherapy Conference, being organised by South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers Association in Mangaluru on Friday. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor M.K. Ramesh, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal will also attend it.

A press meet by joint Trade Unions regarding State wide strike on 28 and 29 of March. Samyukta Horata Karnataka unit and Karnataka Pranth Raith Sangha too are expressing support for state-wide strike.