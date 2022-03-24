Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments to look out for on March 24

The ongoing Assembly session of Karnataka is likely to move a resolution on the Mekedatu project in protest against the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution opposing it. Though it was supposed to be moved yesterday, it was eventually postponed to today.

Karnataka has been seeing several cases of temple authorities banning Muslim traders from putting up stalls in their annual Jatras. Today Street Vendors Association in Bengaluru are holding a press conference on this issue.

Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana, Minister for IT, BT and Higher Education will today present Bengaluru Women Achievers awards today.

Karnataka State Women's Commission and Police Department is holding a one-day workshop on the role of police officers in the protection of women and child rights and law enforcement. North Karnataka A press meet by Karnataka Pranth Raith Sangha district president Sharabasappa Mamshetty in Kalaburagi regarding the Statewide protest on March 28 and 29.

Governor to visit the family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, medical student who was killed in Ukraine.

From South Karnataka

Day two of the All-India Vice Chancellors’ conference: Realizing Sustainable Development Goals through Higher Education Institutions with respect to equality, promoting clean energy, industrialization, and job creation is the theme

District Congress to spell out its action plan to take on BJP as its legislator Renukacharya is embroiled in a fake caste certificate controversy. Coastal Karnataka Schedule and plans of Mangaluru Kambala to be spelt out today.



