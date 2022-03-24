Top news developments in Karnataka today
Key news developments to look out for on March 24
- The ongoing Assembly session of Karnataka is likely to move a resolution on the Mekedatu project in protest against the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution opposing it. Though it was supposed to be moved yesterday, it was eventually postponed to today.
- Karnataka has been seeing several cases of temple authorities banning Muslim traders from putting up stalls in their annual Jatras. Today Street Vendors Association in Bengaluru are holding a press conference on this issue.
- Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana, Minister for IT, BT and Higher Education will today present Bengaluru Women Achievers awards today.
- Karnataka State Women's Commission and Police Department is holding a one-day workshop on the role of police officers in the protection of women and child rights and law enforcement.
North Karnataka
- A press meet by Karnataka Pranth Raith Sangha district president Sharabasappa Mamshetty in Kalaburagi regarding the Statewide protest on March 28 and 29.
- Governor to visit the family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, medical student who was killed in Ukraine.
- From South Karnataka
- Day two of the All-India Vice Chancellors’ conference: Realizing Sustainable Development Goals through Higher Education Institutions with respect to equality, promoting clean energy, industrialization, and job creation is the theme
- District Congress to spell out its action plan to take on BJP as its legislator Renukacharya is embroiled in a fake caste certificate controversy.
Coastal Karnataka
Schedule and plans of Mangaluru Kambala to be spelt out today.
Related Topics
