Top news developments in Karnataka on September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

1. Fifth Edition of World Coffee Conference being organised by Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and International Coffee Organisations will be held today. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel and Minister for Coffee, Joe Kuli, Papua New Guinea, will participate as chief guests. The event will be held at Bengaluru Palace Grounds, at 3 p.m.

2. The silver jubilee celebration of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be held today. Dr. C N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, will inaugurate. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalingareddy, will preside over the event which will be held in Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College premises on Palace Road at 3 p.m.

3. As part of the Ganesha Utsava organised by the Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, there will be Bhakthi Sangeeth by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar and troupe today. The programme will be held at Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram from 7 pm.

From North Karnataka

1. Labour Minister Santosh Lad to hold Janata Darshan in Dharwad today at 11 am. Applications received in advance to be redressed during the event.

2. District in-charge ministers Priyank Kharge, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Eshwar Khandre and B. Nagendra to preside over district level Janata Darshans at Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Ballari, respectively.

From South Karnataka

1. Launch of district-level Janata Darshan to redress public grievances by Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa

2. Second batch of Dasara elephants to arrive at the Mysuru palace

3. Continuation of farmers’ protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje holds District Level Review Committee meeting for banking development in Udupi at 10 am. Later she will inspect the NHAI’s project works at Katpady Junction in Udupi at 1 pm.

2. Minister for Women and Child Development, Welfare of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens and Udupi district in-charge Lakshmi Hebbalkar attends Janata Darshan in Udupi, 10.30 am.

3. Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao will attend a series of programmes in Mangaluru. He will attend Janata Darshan at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall at 10 a.m. Later, he will inaugurate a rehabilitation mela of those suffering from spinal cord issues at Hotel Moti Mahal at 3 pm. The minister will hold a preliminary meeting regarding organising Mahamastakabhisheka of Gomateshwara at Venoor in Dakshina Kannada, in the office of Deputy Commissioner at 4.30 pm.