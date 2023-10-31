Top news developments in Karnataka on October 31, 2023

October 31, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

1. The State is getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of being named “Karnataka” from the earlier “Mysore State” on November 1, 1973. Today is also National Unity Day (birthday of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel) and death anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

2. Police are continuing investigation into the fire accident at a private bus depot that resulted in several buses being gutted in Bengaluru. While an FIR has been registered in Girinagar police station, FSL report is awaited. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda held a meeting yesterday on frequent fire accidents in Bengaluru.

3. The price of onions is going through the roof, with high quality onion in Bengaluru hovering around ₹80. This is owing to poor monsoon in onion growing areas such as Chitradurga in Karnataka and in other parts of the country too.

4. Federation of Scheduled Caste for Social Justice, State Committee, is staging a protest seeking implementation of internal reservation guarantee in the upcoming Legislative session. The protest is being held at Freedom Park, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Padmashree Institute of Management and Sciences, is organising its 18th Graduation Day ceremony. Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Prof. Dr. Jayakara S.M. Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, will participate as guests of honour. The programme will be held at Science Block, Padmashree Campus, Kommaghatta, Kengeri, at 10 a.m.

6. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja is organising its 53rd Music Conference vocal concert by Bangalore Brothers Hariharan M.B. and Ashok S today. They will be supported by Ashok S and H.N. Bhaskar on violin, K.V. Prasad on mrudanga and S Narayana Murthy on Ghata. The programme will be held on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate inter-district journalists meet organised by Mandya district journalists’ association in Mandya. He will later hold Mandya district progress review meeting.

2. Graduates Reception of students passing out of allied health courses of JSS Medical College in Mysuru is being held today.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation temporarily suspends its bus operations in Maharashtra after one of its busses was set ablaze by protestors there over Maratha reservation.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation Council will hold its monthly general meeting. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will preside over the meeting.