November 20, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

1. The four-day Krishi Mela being organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru will end today. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will participate. Venue: University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore, GKVK Campus, 2.30 p.m.

2. Home Minister G. Parameshwara will meet senior police officers in the border district of Belagavi at 12 noon.

3. Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-1), Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Karnataka, Bengaluru, is observing Audit Week from November 20 to 24. The inaugural programme will be held today in which Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will be the chief guest. The programme will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road.

4. Graduation ceremony of the batch 2020-23 of BMS Evening College of Arts and Commerce, and BMS College of Commerce and Management will be held today. Javare Gowda T., Registrar, Bengaluru City University will be the chief guest. The event will be held in the Grand Ball Room, Four Seasons Hotel on Ballari Road, from 11.30 a.m.

5. Petrichor - smell of nature, a solo exhibition of paintings by Ganesh Doddamani, will be inaugurated today at 5.30 p.m. The exhibition will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. from November 21 to 26 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road.

From north Karnataka

1. KPCC General Secretary Renuka Singhe will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

2. Kurubur Shanthakumar, State president of Sugarcane Growers’ Association, will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

3. Heritage Week programmes by ASI Dharwad Circle in Badami. Workshop on heritage for teachers today.

4. Press meet by Sharanappa Kotagi, brother of ex-chairman of council Viranna Mattikatti, claiming stake for MP ticket of Congress, at 11.30 in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka

1. UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar to address the 14th annual convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER).

2. BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra to address party workers from Mysuru city and rural areas during the second day of his visit to Mysuru-Mandya region.

From coastal Karnataka

Labour Minister Santosh Lad will review the progress of implementation of welfare schemes of Labour Department in Udupi and Mangaluru. Later, he will speak to mediapersons in Udupi at 12.30 p.m. and in Mangaluru at 5.30 p.m.