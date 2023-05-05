May 05, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

1. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show on both days of the weekend in Bengaluru, residents and institutions have started getting alerts on restrictions on traffic and movement. Traffic police are expected to spell out specific guidelines by end of the day. Of particular concern are NEET exams on Sunday. With students having to reach centres early for exam that starts at 2 p.m. and the road show ending at 1.30 p.m., logistics of reaching destinations is a matter of worry, though BJP has said that they are in touch with authorities to avoid any inconvenience.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari. Prof. Gaurav Vallabh, national spokesperson of Congress is in Kalaburagi. JD(S) leader C.M. Ibrahim will participate in election campaign in Yadgir. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address an election rally in Jewargi. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah continues his star-studded campaign in Mandya. While actor Shiva Rajkumar joined him yesterday, today, actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay will campaign for him in Varuna.

3. Today is Buddha Poornima. Bangalore University and Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre will celebrate Buddha Jayanthi. N. Mahesh Babu, Registrar, Bangalore University will inaugurate the event, which will be held at the centre’s premises in Jnana Bharathi campus, from 3 p.m.

4. Nanna Jeevana Shilpa, an autobiography of sculptor Venkatachalapathy, will be released today by theatre director Prasanna. Art critic K.V. Subramanyam will speak about the book. The event will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana on J.C. Road at 4.30 p.m.

5. Bengaluru Nagara Jilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organizing its foundation day. Shra De. Parshvanath, former president of Bengaluru Urban district Kannada Sahitya Parishat, will speak on ‘Kannada Asmite and Kannada Sahitya Parishat’. The event will be held on the Parishat’s premises on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet.