Top news developments in Karnataka on May 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in party meetings before he flies back to Delhi tonight | Photo Credit: File photo

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Basava Jayanti and Ramzan are being celebrated today across Karnataka. In Bengaluru, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah paid tribute to Sri Basaveshwara at Basaveshwara Circle in the morning.

2. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur and Nisith Pramanik will participate in the closing ceremony of Khelo India University Games at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, at 5.30 p.m.

3. Amit Shah will participate in party meetings before he flies back to Delhi at night.

4. Investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector scam continues. Congress insists that there are big names involved and there should be an impartial investigation.

From north Karnataka

Basava Samiti will today celebrate Ramzan and Basava Jayanti together in Hubballi to highlight Karnataka’s syncretic traditions.

From south Karnataka

Air traffic from Mysuru airport is steadily on the rise. The maiden Mysore-Hubballi flight will be inaugurated on May 3 giving a boost to trade and commerce besides tourism.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Tulu movie Bojaraj MBBS is set for release, and its makers are holding a press conference today .

2. Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar is holding a press conference today.