Top news developments in Karnataka on March 17, 2024

March 17, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

1. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka have jointly organised “Vote-A-thon”, an awareness campaign to encourage 100% turnout for 2024 general elections. Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena and Chief Commissioner BBMP, Tushar Giri Nath, participated as chief guests. The programme was held at Kauvery Hospital, Munnekolala, Marathahalli, at 6.30 a.m.

2. The BJP is inaugurating its election offices in Bengaluru Central and South Lok Sabha constituencies today.

3. The valedictory programme of Swavalamban mela 2024 organised by the Small Industries Development Bank of India and Department of Industries and Commerce in association with Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka will be held today in the presence of Prof. V. Palanimuthu, Director, National Institute for Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Management, Thanjavur. The programme will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises on Kumara Krupa Road, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

4. The Mythic Society, Bengaluru, will present two lectures today: Transit of sun through seasonal Nakshatras and its importance for Indian chronology by Sundar Chakravarthy, Research Associate at the Center for Ancient History and Culture, Jain University; and the History of Metal cased War Rockets in India - a complete account from 16th to 19th Century, by Ajay Kumara Sharma, Chartered Engineer, Author and Historian. The programme will be held in Centenary Hall, Mythic Society premises, 2nd Floor, Nrupathunga Road, from 11 a.m.

4. Ramaiah Medical College as part of the 14th Abhinandana programme will present three health awareness talks today. “Long term respiratory wellness” by Dr. Prasanna Kumar T, Associate Professor / Consultant Pulmonologist, Department of Respiratory Medicine, RMC. “When the going gets tough only the tough get going” - a talk on Gastrointestinal system in Geriatric Care - by Dr. Avinash B, Professor and Head, Department of Gastroenterology, RMC. and “General Mobility and fitness for Senior Citizens”- by Dr. Shobhalakshmi S, Associate Professor, Ramaiah College of Physiotherapy. The event will be held in Ramaiah Medical College Auditorium, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association is presenting a vocal concert by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan today. She will be accompanied by H.M. Smitha on violin, Delhi Sairam on mridangam and Sunaad Anoor on Khanjira. The programme will be held at Lecture Hall, I, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, at 4.15 p.m.

6. Dr. Pu. Ti. Na Trust as part of the 119th birth anniversary will present a vocal concert by P. Rama today. She will be accompanied by Mattur Nidhi on violin, Srirangarajan, M.C. on mridanga. During the event, Dr. H.S. Venkateshmurthy will present Pu. Ti. Na. Kavya nataka puraskara to Shashidhara Bharighat for hiks works Sahagamana mattu saayuvane chiranjivi. The event will be held at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, at 5.30 p.m.

7. Aesthetic Reverie a photography exhibition curated by artist R. Manivannan will be held at D. Devaraj Urs Gallery, Chitrakala Parishath premises on Kumarakrupa Road, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

From north Karnataka:

1. Results of elections to the offices of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society will be announced in Kalaburagi.

2. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner will address a press conference to share details on the Lok Sabha election.

3. Ballari Deputy Commissioner will address a press conference to share details about Lok Sabha election.

4. Congress is likely to nominate Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar from Belagavi.

From Mysuru:

1. Press conference by Mandya Deputy Commissioner related to election preparations.

2. Felicitation to veteran politician V. Srinivas Prasad on completion of 50 years in politics. Mr. Prasad is formally retiring from politics today.

3. Sparrow Festival is being organised at People For Animals.

From Mangaluru:

1. Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO) to release sterilized pepper sachets of 30 grams each to the market next month.